Ludhiana commission agent’s murder cracked, son’s estranged friend held

Police have arrested a person for the murder of a commission agent in Ludhiana on Friday.

A scooter-borne assailant had gunned down commission agent (arhtiya) Gharjeet Singh Chaudhary, 52, of Salem Tabri, in broad daylight at the vegetable market in Ludhiana on Thursday afternoon. The assailant also dared people to confront or chase him, and then rode away on his scooter.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Kumar, alias Gora, 22. The police have also recovered a countrymade pistol and eight live cartridges from his possession, besides a scooter used in the crime.

Police said the accused had been planning to eliminate the commission agent for the past four months as he nursed a grudge against him. He bought three air pistols for shooting practice at home and also arranged a countrymade pistol, said police.

After killing Chaudhary, the accused fled to Roorkee in Uttarakhand after boarding in a train. He parked his scooter on Jalandhar Bypass. He returned to the city on Friday and was arrested, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Gaganajit Singh said, adding that no other accused is involved in the murder.

The DCP said the accused has confessed to the crime. He said Chaudhary had registered a complaint against Gaurav under Section 379-B (snatching and using force) of IPC at the Phillaur police station. Gaurav wanted to take revenge from him and shot him dead on Thursday, the DCP said.

The DCP said the commission agent’s son Gaurav Chaudhary and the accused were childhood friends. In September 2016, both had a scuffle on way to Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh. Chaudhary’s son lodged a complaint against him for assaulting and wrongful restraint at Phillaur.

Two months later Chaudhary managed to add more sections of robbing cash in the FIR. The accused told police that Chaudhary had converted the case of scuffle between friends into robbery, which he could not tolerate.

The DCP said the police are questioning the accused to know from where he procured the weapon.