Ludhiana Congress leader booked for murder bid

Police on Saturday booked a Congress leader and his aides for attempt to murder in a clash that took place on February 23, a day before the Ludhiana municipal corporation elections.

The accused, Sushil Kumar “Sheela” contested civic polls from ward number 26 on the Congress ticket. The case was registered following a complaint by Congress rebel and independent candidate Hardeep Singh Mundian. He alleged that Kumar, along with his supporters, attacked him a day before the polls.

Mundian also alleged that Congress leader and his aides had snatched his mobile phone after beating him up. Jamalpur station house officer Avtar Singh said an FIR has been registered against Kumar and his accomplices for attempt to murder and rioting.

The clash took place on the 33 Foota road on Ludhiana on February 23.

Earlier the police had booked Mundian and his accomplices for voluntarily causing hurt and rioting on complaint of Kumar. Now, a cross FIR has been registered against Congress leader and his men.

SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rai won polls from this ward.