Ludhiana family loses ₹6 lakh to robbers who came as guests

At least three unidentified men posing as guests gained access to a house in Shimlapuri’s Chimni Road here and robbed ₹6 lakh from an 85-year-old woman at gunpoint, police said on Friday.

The robbers entered the house by impersonating as friends of the Amro Devi’s grandson, Prince, who works as an accountant, police said.

Victim’s son, Jagannath, 67, told police that three men knocked at their door with a box of sweets in their hand and introduced themselves as friends of my son. “One of them said he had recently become a father,” he added.

Jagannath said he let them in and added, “As I went to kitchen to get them water, they barged into the room of my bed-ridden mother and threatened her with a gun to hand over a bag containing ₹6 lakh cash.”

“I came to know about it when my mother raised an alarm. I tried to chase the robbers, but they had locked the main gate of our house from outside before fleeing,” Jagannath added.

He said he called his neighbours to open the door and then informed the police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (City-2) Surendar Lamba and Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO) Davinder Singh reached the spot and initiated investigation.

A first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified robbers at the Shimlapuri police station.

SHO Davinder Singh said they have come to know that the accused had fled on a motorcycle.

“We are scanning the footages of CCTV cameras installed nearby to get leads,” he added.

The police are suspecting it to be the handiwork of someone who knew the family and was a frequent visitor to the house.

“The accused had an idea about the house and its occupants. Without wasting time, they simply entered the room where the cash was kept,” the SHO said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 10:28 IST