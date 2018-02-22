Ludhiana hospital, Canadian institute join hands for ‘Care Beyond Borders’

The Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, and William Osler Health System, Ontario, Canada, have jointly launched a ‘Care Beyond Borders’ programme for continued medical care of patients from Canada visiting India for treatment. Under the programme, a Canadian patient’s record and care plan is shared with the doctors at the DMCH before the patient’s visit to India and medical care will then be coordinated between the treating doctors at both the institutes.

The programme kicked off after a seven-member team from the Canadian institute completed a four-day visit to the DMCH. The team observed the quality of care at the DMCH and team exercises were conducted with the nursing staff to further improve their communication and other skills.

Osler Health System vice-president Florine Lobo said the team had absorbed many practices and processes from the DMCH and will incorporate them in their system as well. Osler Health System caters to a large Indian population in Brampton, Canada.

The visiting team gave presentations on the rational use of investigations such as CT scans and blood transfusion in anaemia patients. The visit concluded with the team giving a formal feedback and recommendations to their peers at the DMCH.