Ludhiana MC polls: Voting picks up, 43% turnout till 2 pm
Jagraon (ward 17) recorded 19 % turnout while the 25.50% voters had cast their vote in Payal (Ward 5).punjab Updated: Feb 24, 2018 15:02 IST
After rain in the city on Saturday morning played spoilsport for the Ludhiana municipal corporation polls, turnout increased as the day progressed.
By 2pm, Ludhiana saw a 43.06% turnout.
However, Jagraon (ward 17) recorded 65 % turnout while the 73.50% voters had cast their vote in Payal (Ward 5).
Voting is set to continue till 4 pm. A total of 494 candidates are contesting for the 95 municipal wards. Results will be announced on February 27.