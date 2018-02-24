Ludhiana MC polls: Voting picks up, 43% turnout till 2 pm

After rain in the city on Saturday morning played spoilsport for the Ludhiana municipal corporation polls, turnout increased as the day progressed.

By 2pm, Ludhiana saw a 43.06% turnout.

However, Jagraon (ward 17) recorded 65 % turnout while the 73.50% voters had cast their vote in Payal (Ward 5).

Voting is set to continue till 4 pm. A total of 494 candidates are contesting for the 95 municipal wards. Results will be announced on February 27.