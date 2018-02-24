 Ludhiana MC polls: Voting picks up, 43% turnout till 2 pm | punjab$ludhiana | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 24, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ludhiana MC polls: Voting picks up, 43% turnout till 2 pm

Jagraon (ward 17) recorded 19 % turnout while the 25.50% voters had cast their vote in Payal (Ward 5).

punjab Updated: Feb 24, 2018 15:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Police personnel being assigned duties for the municipal corporation elections, at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, in Ludhiana.
Police personnel being assigned duties for the municipal corporation elections, at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

After rain in the city on Saturday morning played spoilsport for the Ludhiana municipal corporation polls, turnout increased as the day progressed.

By 2pm, Ludhiana saw a 43.06% turnout.

However, Jagraon (ward 17) recorded 65 % turnout while the 73.50% voters had cast their vote in Payal (Ward 5).

Voting is set to continue till 4 pm. A total of 494 candidates are contesting for the 95 municipal wards. Results will be announced on February 27.

more from punjab
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you