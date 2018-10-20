Man behind plot to target former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal sent to five-day police custody

A local court remanded German Singh, an alleged pro-Khalistani group member, in five-day police custody on Friday.

A joint team of Patiala and Rajasthan police had arrested him from Bikaner on Thursday and he is accused of planning to target Akali Dal patriach and former chief minister, Parkash Singh Badal, with other criminals from Uttar Pradesh. German was brought to the courts under heavy security.

On Friday, the Patiala Police also rounded up two Samana-based men on the suspicion that they were German’s aides in the state, after he had taken their names. They were thoroughly grilled and let-off after detailed questioning.

“During German’s preliminary interrogation, it came to the fore that he has his maternal home in Samana and he often visited his maternal grandparents at Samana in Patiala district,” an official said, adding that German had not visited Patiala on the day of the SAD rally on October 7.

ADGP (law and order) Hardeep Singh Dhillon camped in Patiala and held a meeting with senior officials, including inspector general AS Rai and SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu. Sidhu refused to disclose details, claiming that it would hurt investigation.

Khalistani elements’ plot to target Badal was unearthed during interrogation of three men that the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested from Shamli on October 15. The three were accomplices of German and were identified as Amarjeet alias Amrit of Karnal, Gurjant alias Jinta of Saharanpur and Karan Singh of Jhinjhana in Shamli.

They were arrested for looting a rifle and Insas gun from constable Sandra Singh and home guard Sanjay Verma on October 2, when stopped at a checkpoint on the Bidauli -Chausana road in Shamli. German had managed to flee then, only to be arrested later.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 08:55 IST