Man booked for raping 45-year-old in Amritsar

A man was booked for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman at Bhindi Saidan village, 35 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday. Police also booked his two aides for criminal conspiracy.

The rape accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh while his two aides are Jassa Singh and Baljit Singh of the same village.

The incident took place on October 7 but as per police, the victim lodged a complaint on Saturday.

In her complaint to the police, the victim stated, “At around 8pm, I had gone to relieve myself on the outskirts of the village. I was on my way when the accused waylaid me and started abusing. The trio, forcibly, took me to a nearby paddy field where the accused Jassa Singh and Baljit Singh held me and Gurpreet Singh raped me.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother-in-law who was trying to find her reached the spot. After seeing my mother-in-law there, they fled from the spot, said the victim.

Inspector of women cell, Balwinder Kaur, who is investigating the case said, “On the victim’s complaint, a case under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 376 (punishment for rape), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, who are absconding”.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 22:31 IST