Man dies at Chandigarh home after drinking bout, murder case registered 

A 45-year-old daily wage worker was found dead at home in Sanjay Colony at Industrial Area on Sunday morning with strangulation marks around his neck. Identified as Mohan Lal, he belonged to Uttar Pradesh and was employed in a factory close by.

Neighbours alleged that he had a fight with his family after he came back in an inebriated state late at night on Saturday. On Sunday, when they heard someone crying, that they went to Mohan Lal’s house and learnt about his death. “He was lying in bed wrapped in a blanket and the family did not allow anyone to see his face till the police arrived,” a neighbour said.

“It was only after a police team arrived at 1:30 pm that his face was uncovered and marks were discovered on his neck,” added the neighbour.” The wife and elder son of the deceased, who is also survived by another son and daughter, were questioned by the police.

A case of murder was registered against unidentified persons. Police said they had received information about a death at 1.30 pm from the Sanjay Labour Colony, phase 1, Industrial Area, and that the family had kept the body on ice blocks.

“On inspection, strangulation marks were found on the body. We have registered a case of murder (302). No arrests have been made so far,”DSP Satish Kumar said.

Police sources also said Mohan Lal’s wife and son were detained but let off after questioning. Neighbours alleged that the deceased was an alcoholic - one of the main reasons why he often quarrelled with his family.

A team of experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) also inspected the spot as well as the body, which was later taken to the Sector 16 General Multi Specialty Hospital mortuary. Other relatives of the deceased were also informed. No arrests have been made so far.