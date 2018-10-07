Man tries to rape 28-year-old morning walker in Chandigarh garden

An unidentified person tried to rape a 28-year-old morning walker in Fragrance Garden, Sector 36, at about 4.30 am on Sunday, police said.

As per the police, the victim, who works with a private bank, was taking her daily walk in the park when attacked from behind near the park’s exit towards Sector 23. The spot where the woman was attacked was dark and didn’t have proper lighting, said a police official on condition of anonymity.

Investigating officials said the accused was walking behind the woman and after following her for some distance, he tried to drag her to a corner adjacent to the walking track, but he failed in his attempt as the victim resisted vehemently. She reportedly kicked the man multiple times to get out of his clutches. Cops said that after the victim escaped, the accused fled, following which the woman raised an alarm.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Sector 36 police and a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) and 511(punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the IPC against the unidentified person, who is absconding.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated a probe in the case and have started questioning people to get a clue about the attacker.

Police said the victim was not able to see the face of the accused due to darkness.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 19:54 IST