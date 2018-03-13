22-year-old MBBS student hangs himself to death in Ludhiana

A 22-year-old student of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his house in Sahnewal on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rupinder Singh, a second-year student of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at DMCH, Ludhiana.

The incident came to light when his father came home from work and found that the door was locked from inside. As no one opened the door after repeated bells, he broke open the door and found Rupinder hanging from the fan of his room. He immediately raised an alarm and rushed Rupinder to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

Inspector Surinder Singh, the station house officer (SHO) at Sahnewal police station, said that the medical student had committed suicide when he was alone at home.

The SHO said that the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as no suicidal note was recovered from the spot. Even the family members of the deceased were not aware of any reason that could drive him to take the extreme step.