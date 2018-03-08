Meltdown at Mountview: 24 hours on, woman lawyer, mother booked for ruckus 

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday registered a case against a woman lawyer and her mother, 24 hours after the duo created a ruckus at the five-star Hotel Mountview , allegedly destroying crockery, furniture and abusing and pepper spraying cafeteria staff.

Admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, Swati Kataria (32), a practising lawyer in the Punjab and Haryana high court and Rani Kataria (53), both from Karnal, are yet to be arrested by the police.

Both have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sector 3 police station.

If found guilty they could face a maximum punishment of imprisonment of up to two years. “We have registered the case. They are yet to be arrested,” confirmed Umrao Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

A case against Swati and her mother Rani was registered by the police on a complaint by the hotel’s security officer, SP Bhardwaj.

They were taken under preventive custody by the police on Tuesday and admitted to the Government Multispecialty Hospital at Sector 16 from where they were discharged on Wednesday. Later in the day both again got admitted to a private hospital in Mohali.

Damage at hotel pegged at Rs 30,000

Meanwhile, the staff at Hotel Mountview, a flagship hotel run by the Chandigarh Industrial and& Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) has pegged the loss to hotel property at Rs 30,000.

“Apart from breaking plates and glasses they even broke the telephone installed in the cafeteria,” alleged Anurag Walia, deputy general manger of the hotel. He added that a formal complaint was lodged by the hotel against the accused.

Apart from the phone, estimated to cost Rs 15,000, about 15 to 20 plates stacked for the buffet and an equal number of glasses were destroyed.

“We have decided to ban the entry of the two women in the hotel,” Walia added.

Talking about the allegations by the women that the staff had misbehaved with them , he said, “It is totally baseless and they are just trying to cover up their misdeeds.”

Giving her side of the story, Swati had said that female staff at the washroom had misbehaved with her mother and they along with the security officer were using derogatory sign language while pointing at them.

She said the duo sat at the table ignoring all of this but after a staff member misbehaved again with them “I lost my temper and threw the curd on her face,” Swati added.

“I am practising advocate at the high court and the staff of the hotel has misbehaved with us. The assaulted me and my mother,” she said while talking to HT on the phone from a private hospital in Mohali.

She also said she had injured her hand and head and her mother had fractured her leg.