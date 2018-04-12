Moga petrol pump issued notice for storing 25,000 litre fuel over allowed capacity

District food and supplies controller Rajneesh Kumari has issued a show-cause notice to the owners of Sant Ram and Sons petrol pump in Kot Isse Khan rural town for storing 25,000 litres of fuel in excess of his licensed quantity.

The notice to the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) facility was issued after district food supply officer Mandeep Singh Maan conducted an inquiry.

The owners/dealers also failed to produce the licence for keeping explosives at the time of the raid on April 4. Record with the department showed that the licence had expired in 2012.

“During checking, it was found that petrol station was allowed to have a single tank for petrol of 15,000-litre capacity. Yet, it had installed two tanks of 16,000 and 9,000 litres which is 10,000 litres more than approved,” a source said, adding that for diesel, the station had installed a tank of 37,000 litres, again 15,000 litre more than allowed.

“A petrol pump keeping 25,000 litres of fuel in excess of sanctioned capacity is a serious issue. Major fire incidents can result,” an official said. HPCL sales officer Javed Chaudhary admitted to the violation of rules, “We have sent an email to the head office to check on the modification of the tank and the status of the Explosive Licence. We will communicate the situation to the food supply department.”

He added, “If the approval for modification does not come, we will shutdown the tank of the petrol pump. As a company, we always comply with all safety measures.”