Won’t allow screening of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’: SGPC

Following widespread outrage on social media against Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s Wednesday decision to back the release of movie ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’, based on the life of the first Sikh master, Guru Nanak, the organisation has now said it would not allow its screening. The movie is slated for releas on April 13. “The movie will not be released until objections of devotees is removed,” said SGPC spokesperson Diljeet Singh Bedi in a press release on Thursday. Devotees and the SGPC say that the movie hurts religious sentiments as it shows Sikh gurus in living form.

To ban a movie is the prerogative of the Centre that has to issue an advisory to the states. It can suspend the certificate that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issues to a movie.

The release added that considering the sentiments of Sikh devotees, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal had also ordered that the previously issued orders in favour of the release of movie not be implemented.

Previously, the movie was released in April 2015, but four days later, the makers had withdrawn it after directions from the Akal Takht — the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Satpal Singh of Ludhiana, who has filed a petition in the high court on the issue, said that showing Gurus in living form and idol worship was against the basic principles of Sikh religion.