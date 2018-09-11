Nomination of 1 AAP, 2 Akali candidates rejected for Zila parishad, block samiti polls

The nomination papers of three candidates, two from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and one from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), for two prime zila parishad zones have been cancelled during scrutiny of documents for the zila parishad and block samiti polls to be held on September 19.

Nominations of Akali candidates Jaswinder Singh from Harpalpur zone in Ghanaur block and Chhota Ram from Arnetu zone in Samana block were rejected.

AAP candidate Beant Singh’s nomination from Harpalpur zone was also cancelled.

The cancellation of nominations of SAD candidates has paved the way for the Congress party as sons of its two MLAs — Madan Lal Jalalpur from Ghanuar and Nirmal Singh from Shutrana — are contesting from these zones.

Madan Lal’s son Gagandeep Jalalpur is in fray from Harpalpur zone, while Nirmal’s son Satnam Singh is contesting elections from Arnetu zone.

Akalis stage protest

The SAD staged a protest against the cancellation of nomination papers and accused the district administration of favouring Congress candidates at the behest of their leaders.

SAD leader and former market committee chairman Harvinder Singh alleged that MLA Jalalpur had “directly pressurised” the returning officer to reject the SAD candidate’s nomination.

“Congress MLAs are scared of an electoral fight. That’s why they are hell bent upon rejecting our candidatures. Jalalpur’s only motive is to clear the road for his son’s victory,” Harvinder claimed.

He added that the papers of SAD candidate have been rejected without any reason.

Meanwhile, former SAD MLA from Shutrana, Vaninder Kaur Loomba asked what was the point of holding elections when the Congress did not want any competition?

“We are going to approach Punjab and Haryana high court against the cancellation of our candidate’s nomination from Arnetu zone,” Loomba said.

However, Congress MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur said the allegations of SAD leaders were “completely baseless”.

“The SAD did not want to field their candidates, therefore they submitted flawed documents, which have now been rejected,” he said.

Jalalpur added that the SAD leaders were making unnecessary hue and cry because they have nothing to present before the people.

“To disguise their fear of losing elections, the SAD leaders are now spreading false propaganda among the public,” Jalalpur said.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said the elections process was being carried out in a free-and-fair manner.

“The returning officers must have given a genuine justification to candidates concerned while rejecting their nomination papers,” the DC said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 13:15 IST