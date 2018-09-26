Over 14,000 acre standing crop under water due to rain in Patiala district

Patiala district has received 33% of the monsoon rainfall in the past three days, resulting in over 14,650 acre standing crop being submerged. This figure is as per the initial estimate done by the district agriculture office.

As per the data procured by the agriculture department, over 14,200 acre paddy crop and 450 acre fodder crop are under water. Overall, 2.30 lakh acre area in the district is covered under the paddy crop, while 1,500 acre is dedicated to fodder crop.

Meanwhile, the district agriculture department spokesperson has claimed that the paddy crop is worst affected at Patran and Samana block, while the fodder crop is worst hit in Rajpura block due to the incessant showers in the past three days.

Agriculture experts believe that due to rain and gusty winds, most crops have flattened, increasing woes of the farming community, who are expecting high yield due to favourable weather conditions and hike in the minimum support price (MSP). The district has received 245mm rainfall, out of total 742.2mm monsoon rainfall in just past three days, the spokesperson said.

Chief agriculture officer (CAO) Arvinder Singh said that around 2% paddy crop is under water due to the heavy downpour in district and this may affect the yield.

“The paddy crop is in advanced stage and is worst affected due to the spells of rain. But the paddy crop that is still in a premature stage is less affected,” he said.

“Farmers should drain out excess water from their fields as a preventive measure to save the crop from getting damaged,” he added.

He further said that the exact affected area can only be ascertained after three to four days as the agriculture officers are still inspecting the fields.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakanda) state general secretary Jagmohan Singh said that more than 20% crop in district is damaged due to rain.

Over 40% paddy crop is in an advanced stage in district, and has flattened due to strong winds.

“Due to incessant rain, the paddy harvest will be delayed by two weeks. This time, farmers of the district cannot avail the facility of getting three crops in a year. The farmers will have to go directly to growing wheat crop after the harvest of paddy crop is done,” he said.

“I had sown paddy on seven acre. Most of the crop is now submerged. The state government should provide us immediate compensation of ₹50,000 per acre,” said Gurmel Singh, a farmer of Ramgarh village, 8km from the district headquarters.

“After this rain spell, the yield of paddy crop will definitely be reduced. Crop harvesting has been delayed. As a result we cannot grow potato or sunflower before showing wheat,” said Tejveer Singh, of Dehdana village in the district.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 13:43 IST