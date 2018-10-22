Paddy procurement: Punjab likely to miss target as yield reduces by 15%

With low yield trend in this season, there are speculations that Punjab might miss its target of 200 lakh metric ton (LMT) paddy procurement.

Punjab which contributed 51% of total paddy procured by the Food Corporation of India had procured 191.17 LMT paddy last year. The FCI had purchased around 375 LMT paddy from across the country in 2017.

The late rain spell and squall in many parts of Punjab has brought down the paddy yield. Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar, Moga, Tarn Taran and Amritsar are among the worst hit districts.

“Against a yield of 65 quintal per hectare of last year, this time the yield is down to 60 quintal per hectare. In some districts, the yield is more affected. Roughly, the procurement will be down by 10 to 15%,” a food and civil supplies official said.

Patiala-based farmer leader Satnam Singh Behru, who has harvested his crop, said his yield is down by five quintal as compared to previous year. “From the field reports by various farmer unions, it has come to fore that Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran and Amritsar are worst affected where yield is down by 10 to 15%. This is because of rain spell and squall, which hit the crop hard when it was ready for harvest,” he said.

Harjinder Singh, a farmer from Fatehgarh Sahib, said,“Last year, he had 65 quintal paddy from his 2.5 acre land, this time yield was 57 quintal only. It’s a huge loss as input cost has increased because of higher diesel prices and labour prices while yield has gone down.”

Punjab Rice Millers Association president Tarsem Saini said it’s a fact that yield is down but bogus billing of paddy has been exposed.

“Overall, the association is expecting a drop of 15 to 20% in procurement, and it is witnessed in trends of procurement in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga and other districts,” he said, adding that the Punjab government should keep a tab on bogus billing, which is a double loss to Punjab.

Meanwhile, director food and civil supplies official Anindita Mitra said that paddy procurement is in full swing. “At this juncture, we can’t comment on yield trend as in many areas harvest has been delayed. We have made arrangements to procure 200 LMT and will purchase every single grain which will reach market till the end of procurement season,” she said.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 13:21 IST