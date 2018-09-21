Panchkula man gets 10-year jail for raping minor

A local court on Thursday sentenced a Bihar man to 10 years in jail for raping a six-year-old girl in September 2016. The court of additional sessions judgeNeerja Kulwant Kalsonalso imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on Arun Mishra, 38, who was found guilty under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A detailed judgement in the case is awaited.

The case dates back to September 17, 2016 when the accused had taken the six-year-old out on the pretext of a walk, took her to his house and raped her.

The victim’s parents, both labourers, had gone for work, while her grandfather was at the house when Mishra came there and took the victim along on pretext of walking and playing. As he was a routine visitor at their house, the grandfather did not raise any objection.

However, when the victim came back home, she told her parents about the incident and a plaint was lodged at the at the women police station here. Mishra, who was absconding, was later arrested on September 23.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 15:03 IST