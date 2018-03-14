Panchkula: Missing 3-year-old traced; parents accuse school of negligence

A three-year old child, who was recently enrolled in a private school in Haripur village near Sector 4, sneaked out of the school along with other children about 11.30am on Tuesday. Kid’s parents accused the school authorities of negligence.

He was later traced by police to Sector-4 market after parents raised an alarm. Police found the child crying near a tea stall shopkeeper and handed him over to his parents after they identified him. Father of the child, Satpal, who works as a driver and lives in Sector 20, said that he had enrolled his son Raj in Starlit School in nursery class and Tuesday was his first day.

“When I went to the school to pick him up at about 1pm, I got to know that he was not in the school,” said Satpal.

Mistakenly went out of school

When school’s CCTV cameras was checked, it was found that he, mistakenly went out of the school along with other children at 11.30am. He said that he then approached the police who located him in the market.

Father said that he was taken back for a moment when he could not find his son. “It was definitely a negligence on the part of school authorities. Security guard was not present at his seat when he went out. Anything could have happened with the child. The management should adopt checks and balances,” he said

Principal confesses security breach

He said that it was surprised no one had seen him going out of the school. School principal Lankeshwari confessed security breach in the school and she herself went out looking for the child.

School owner Ajay Jain tried to downplay the incident saying that the child was recovered with efforts of police and school authorities. He will look in to matter how child got out on his own.

No case registered

Police, meanwhile, have not registered any case in this matter. Sector-2 police post in-charge Ishwar Singh said that the case was not registered as there was no complaint from the parents.