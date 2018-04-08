Panjab University gives nod to scholarships for transgender students

The Panjab University’s college development council (CDC) will introduce scholarships for transgender students from the next session. The decision for the same was taken during a CDC meeting held at Rajiv Gandhi College Bhawan here on Saturday.

CDC dean Parvinder Singh said, “Presently, the varsity is proving scholarships to the students of PU affiliated colleges. The categories of the scholarships are means-cum-merit. sports, physically disabled, single girl child and cancer/AIDS patients.”

Online room booking for teachers CDC also approved the proposal of online booking of rooms at Rajiv Gandhi College Bhawan, Panjab University, Sector 14. Sources said, booking will be done through debit/credit card, Paytm and BhimApp. College and campus teachers, principals can avail the facility.

Previously, animal husbandry and agriculture dean Dalip Kumar had raised the matter of scholarships for transgenders during a standing committee meeting. “The university has a considerable number of transgender students and more might get enrolled in the 190 PU-affiliated colleges. They should be provided scholarships.”

Earlier this year, separate washrooms were built for the transgender students at the Student Centre, PU. Dhananjay Chauhan was the first transgender students to be enrolled in 2016.

Talking about his experience, Chauhan said, “I am unhappy with the CDC’s decision as the scholarship will not provide us much relief. PU should provide fee concession instead of scholarships as transgender students cannot afford to pay the fee.” “To avail a scholarship, they will have to pay the fee first, ” Chauhan said.

Must read | In a first, Panjab University advertises vice-chancellor’s post

OTHER APPROVALS

The CDC has also approved Rs 50 lakh for 1,106 scholarships for college students, out of which 798 will be under means-cum-merit category, 81 under sports, 62 physically disabled, 158 single child, and 7 under AIDS/cancer patient category.

The scholarship amount will range from Rs 3,500 to Rs 12,585. Besides, a grant of Rs 7 lakh has been approved for the subsidy of teachers and postgraduate students who want to present their papers. Also, four rooms at the Rajiv Gandhi College Bhawan will be reserved for teachers and the college research promotion centres will be made operational.