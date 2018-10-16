Parallel jathedars install Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari site

The parallel jathedars have installed the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, at the Bargari site where they have been protesting for months against the state government demanding the culprits of the sacrilege incidents of 2015 be brought to the book.

Parallel jathedar Dhian Singh Mand said this was done keeping in mind the demand of those visiting the protest site to support their cause.

“Now prayers will be offered here seven days a week. It will also strengthen the ‘morcha’ and bring it on the right track so that we get justice,” he said.

The installation of the holy book is likely to attract more gatherings from the surrounding area and other parts of the state, especially during the evening hours.

The organisers are also planning to hold ‘kirtan or ‘katha’.

Likely to call Sarbat Khalsa

After a massive show of strength during the Kotkapura-Bargari march on October 7 and on the first anniversary of the Behbal Kalan firing October 14, the parallel jathedars are likely to call the Sarbat Khalsa (a religio-political congregation of the Sikhs) soon.

Parallel jathedar of Talwandi Sabo, Baljit Singh Daduwal, said, “We will discuss the matter with panthic organisations and then take the final call. Sarbat Khalsa is a event of the entire community. The decision will also depend on the attitude of Captain Amarinder Singh-led government in the state.”

The hardliners had organised ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ in November 2015 at Chaba in Amritsar where the parallel jathedars were appointed. They had late organised another ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ in December 2016 in Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda).

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 22:48 IST