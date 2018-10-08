Patiala man, woman end life by jumping in front of train

A 26-year-old junior engineer with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Vinay Kumar Sundran, and his 27-year-old woman friend, Vinpreet Kaur, committed suicide, together, on Monday morning. Eyewitnesses told the police that the duo jumped in front of the Ambala-Ganganagar Intercity Express about 7am near the Railway Crossing number 23. Vinpreet worked as an assistant professor in Government Women’s College.

Government Railway Police (GRP) station house officer Ravinder Krishan said, “They had arrived at the spot in Vinay’s car, witnesses have claimed.”

Investigation officer Jasbir Singh said, “Families have told the police that they had planned the duo’s engagement. The reasons behind the drastic step are unclear. The duo had told their families that they were going to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib.” He added, “The parents are in a state of shock. The bodies have been handed over to them after post-mortem.”

Police have started inquest proceedings under section 174 (to inquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after recording the statements of the family members.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 21:21 IST