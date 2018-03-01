Prof Rajpal Singh passes away in PGIMER, Navjot Sidhu expresses grief

Eminent literary and folk art personality professor Rajpal Singh passed away in Post Graduate Insutitute of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) in Chandigarh on Thursday. Singh was admitted in PGIMER for treatment of chest infection last week. He is survived by wife professor Kuldip Kaur Tiwana and son Gorki.

Singh,76, retired as a lecturer from Government Mohindra College,Patiala. He belonged to the Bagrian family of Punjab and was closely related to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhdev Singh Patwari.

Cultural affairs and tourism minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu has expressed grief at his demise. Sidhu said professor Rajpal rendered valuable services while serving as the secretary general of Punjab Kala Parishad, president of Punjab Sahitya Akademi and secretary of Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Punjab Kala Parishad Dr. Surjit Patar termed Singh’s demise as a big loss to Punjabi folk art, culture and literature.