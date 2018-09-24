Punjab Agricultural University students turn stubble into jewellery

The problem of stubble burning has been a cause of environment pollution with various bodies failing to address the issue in the state.

As experts from across the country came together at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana in the kisan mela to devise an alternative, a team of six students from the College of Home Science came up with a solution to deal with the menace by converting the agricultural waste into jewellery.

The stall was the centre of attraction on the last day of the mela on Saturday as students displayed sehra (for grooms), ear rings, bracelets and embroidered work — all made from wheat stubble.

Dr Kiranjot Sidhu, head of department of extension education and communication management, said the project was undertaken by six students after a field visit to Doraha villages where farmers had expressed their inability to manage stubble.

“Students came up with the project 10 days before the Kisan Mela. They designed household decoration items like wall hanging and products like earrings and bracelets with beads and embroidery,” Dr Sidhu added.

She said the main idea behind the project was to engage women in the management of paddy stubble. “The entire crop residue management has seen the involvement of machinery operated by male farmers. We have initiated this project to engage female members of the family who can make these products and promote biodegradable jewellery and decorative items,” she added.

Other products which were prepared from the stubble included baskets, mats, ropes and plant keepers.

Dr Sidhu added that products like plant keepers made of stubble will be beneficial as they will provide moisture.

She said many products can be developed through paddy stubble, which will be environment friendly and available at cheaper rates. “These products have a high potential to become popular among those who prefer to use organic and environment-friendly products,” said Dr Sidhu.

Farmers at the mela enquired about the project while interacting with the students and also shared their ideas of developing other possible products from stubble.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 14:35 IST