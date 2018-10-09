Punjab govt declares holiday on October 10 for Agarsen Jayanti

On the directives of the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Punjab government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday i.e. October 10 on the occasion of Agarsen Jayanti.

In a written statement, a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said that all the offices of Punjab government, boards, corporations and educational institutions including private ones except banks would remain closed on the occasion.

This holiday was earlier included in the state’s list of restricted holidays, he added.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 18:45 IST