Panchayat polls: Independent candidate’s sister beaten up, two Cong workers booked in Jalandhar

Two Congress workers have been booked on Thursday for allegedly beating up a woman at a polling station in Haripur village here.

Those booked are identified as Sandeep Kaur and her nephew.

The victim, SAD-BSP candidate Manpreet Singh’s sister Pooja, said in her complaint that a Congress candidate tried to create ruckus at polling booth in the morning but police intervened and controlled the situation. However, in the evening, he along with two female workers, misbehaved and thrashed her publicly.

Akali Dal and BSP workers led by Adampur member of legislative assembly (MLA) Pawan Kumar Tinu had on Wednesday night held a protest and gheraoed the Adampur police station, demanding FIR against the Congress candidate Parminder Singh Sodhi from Haripur village and his two female supporters.

Police have booked the two workers but did not name the Congress leader and mentioned the third accused as an unidentified person in the FIR.

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Gurmit Singh Kingra said, as per written complaint of victim Pooja, police booked two females. “We will inquire the matter from the polling officer and remaining people will be named if found guilty,” he said.

The accused have been booked under Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and under relevant Section of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 19:23 IST