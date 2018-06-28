Punjab Police constable arrested for snatching gold chain 

Three days after a woman’s gold chain was snatched near the Aroma light point in Sector 22 on Monday, police have arrested a Punjab Police constable for the crime.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, central) Krishan Verma said, “The accused, Arshdeep Singh, 27, is a heroin addict and a habitual absentee from work. He committed the crime for easy money to buy drugs. The gold chain has been recovered.”

“He is currently posted at the Sohana police station in Mohali, and was absent from work for the past one week,” Verma said.

The victim, Sanjana Sharma, 25, in her complaint had told the police that she was on her way on a Honda Activa around 6:55pm, when the biker, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, snatched her chain and fled.

On her complaint, police had registered a case under Sections 378 (theft) and 356 (assault and use of criminal force in an attempt to commit theft of property carried out by a person) of the Indian Penal Code.