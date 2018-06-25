Rat snake on tree causes flutter at Sector 25 road in Chandigarh

A five feet rat snake was discovered on a tree at a main road in Sector 25, causing a flutter among commuters and onlookers.

It took two hours and a fire brigade for the forest department staff to rescue the snake, amid an audience of around 1,000. The snake was later rehabilitated in the jungles of Kansal village in Mohali.

A forest department official, wishing not to be named, said, “We got a call around 10.30am that a snake has climbed a tree, following which a fire brigade was pressed into service. It took two hours for both the departments to bring the snake down.”

He said they had a tough time grabbing the snake amid the large gathering that was constantly cheering. Even, a high-tension electricity wire was passing over the tree. But, eventually, after two hours, one of the forest staffers reached the top of the tree and brought the snake down, the official added.

Rat snake is a non-venomous species that feeds primarily on rodents and nesting squirrels and birds. It is also known to climb down wells and prey on birds nesting in the cavities of the walls. It’s harmless to humans, as its bites are not serious.