Re-polling: 65.6% turnout at 36 booths in Muktsar

With 65.6% voters casting their ballot, re-polling was held amid tight security at 36 booths in Muktsar district on Friday, after booth capturing was alleged during the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections two days back.

Muktsar had the highest number of booths among eight districts where re-polling was ordered by the state election commission on Thursday.

Of these, 19 booths were in the Lambi assembly segment where clashes took place between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress workers.

Re-polling was held at Killianwali, Sanghudaun, Lakhewali, Babania, Giljewala, Mehna, Kangankhera, Maan and Lalbai villages. Police said no incident of violence was reported in the district.

Tejinder Singh Middukhera, a zila parishad candidate and an aide of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, said, “We are satisfied with today’s re-polling. The Congress workers captured booths with the help of police on Wednesday but we were ready today.”

As many as 12 cases of obstruction in polls and booth capturing have been registered in the district.

SAD boycotts Giljewala re-poll

Demanding re-polling at three booths, Akali leaders boycotted re-polling at Giljewala village.

Party leader Balkaran Singh alleged that booth numbers 29, 30 and 31 were captured by the Congress workers but the re-polling was ordered only on one booth.

“We demanded re-polling at all the three booths,” said Amandeep Kaur, SAD panchayat samiti candidate.

SAD’s Gidderbaha halqa in-charge was arrested by the police after a clash was witnessed between Akali and Congress workers.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 23:02 IST