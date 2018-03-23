Reserve spot in Parliament from where Bhagat Singh threw 1929 bomb: Chandumajra

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Anandpur Sahib Prem Singh Chandumajra, on Thursday, demanded that the area in Parliament (the two seats) from where freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt threw a bomb against the anti-colonial rule on April 8, 1929, be reserved to mark the event. The two had thrown non-lethal bombs in the Delhi Central legislative assembly (the present Parliament House), 89 years ago against the British. They had wanted to court arrest.

Chandumajra met Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday and demanded that a placard be fixed on the area from where bomb was thrown into the well, to remind people of the struggle against the anti-people policies of the colonial rule. “This tribute is overdue,” Chandumajra has written in a letter to the speaker.

Chandumajra has also sought that March 23, the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev be declared a holiday in Parliament. “MPs should visit Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh on this day,” he added.