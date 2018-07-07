Reveal names of drug dealers identified by Punjab govt: AAP to Capt Amarinder Singh

Raising questions over promises of Punjab’s Congress government to arrest druglords, principal opposition Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) co-president and Sunam MLA Aman Arora on Saturday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to make public the names of drug dealers identified by the government.

Arora said that when a delegation of AAP led by Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and Sukhpal Singh Khaira, leader of the opposition in the assembly, met the CM on July 3 in Chandigarh, he assured them that the government has identified three key drug dealers though they have fled abroad.

“It is shameful that the government knows about the druglords but has failed to nab them. However, I appeal to the chief minister that, if his government is not able to arrest these drug dealers, he should make public their names,” Arora said at a function in the town.

“Those sinners have no right to roam freely with pride and honour in any part of the world. They have ruined hundreds of families in Punjab and at least their names should be revealed so that people of the state can shame them,” he added.

Reacting to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s call that nobody should “play petty politics” on this issue and that all the parties have to fight jointly, Arora said, “Sukhbir was deputy chief minister and home minister in the SAD-BJP government which ruled for 10 years; and now when he is out of power, he is giving calls to fight against drugs. The SAD-BJP government was also responsible for the drug menace. Ironically, after a decade the SAD president came to know that the state is suffering from the drug problem.”

Meanwhile, AAP’s Dirba MLA Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday underwent a dope test at the Sangrur civil hospital. “My test report is negative and I hope other Congress MLAs and bureaucrats will also get conducted their dope test voluntary,” he said.