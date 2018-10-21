Robbers assault school security man, flee with Rs 7 lakh in Ludhiana

A gang of robbers targeted Blossom Convent School in Ludhiana and decamped with Rs 7 lakh from the principal’s office in the wee hours of Saturday. The accused thrashed the school security guard and tied him from a chair.

The school authorities came to know about the incident when the security guard who was on the morning shift arrived for duty. He freed the security guard who then narrated the incident.

Police reached the spot and initiated the investigation. Cops scanned closed circuit television cameras installed on the school premises in which seven miscreants have been captured.

A case was registered against unidentified robbers on the complaint of Manpreet Singh Brar, president of school management.

Karamjit Singh, school’s security guard, said he was at the gate when six miscreants scaled the school’s compound wall from the backside and one of them knocked at the main gate.

“When I went near the gate, six of them attacked me with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons. They overpowered me and tied me with a chair with my turban,” Karamjit said. “Accused had covered their faces with cloth and had a gun as well. The robbers took keys of the rooms from me and went inside,” he added.

The robbers went to the principal’s office and stole Rs 7 lakh from the safe. Forensic team of police collected fingerprints of the robbers from the principal’s office.

President of school management Manpreet Singh Brar said the money was the examination fee collected from the students.

Sub-inspector Navdeep Singh said involvement of someone who knew about the money being kept in the school is possible.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 11:40 IST