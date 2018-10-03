SAD-BJP is trying to disrupt Hindu-Sikh harmony, says Punjab Congress

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Wednesday criticised the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance for attempting to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab by spreading rumours of threatened brotherhood between Hindus and Sikhs.

This comes after BJP’s state chief Shwait Malik came forward in support of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday and said Hindu-Sikh unity is in danger.

Blaming former chief minister Badal and the BJP state chief for creating fear in the minds of people, PPCC vice-president Himanshu Pathak said, “The SAD-BJP leaders are repeatedly saying that there is a threat to ‘Hindu-Sikh Bhaichara’. Even in Tuesday’s rally, Malik backed the statement by saying that there is a threat to ‘Hindu-Sikh’ harmony in Punjab.”

“Can they point out any Hindu or Sikh who doesn’t support prosecution of the culprits of sacrilege and firing on innocent protestors? Why are they promoting the agenda of Hindu-Sikh disharmony?,” he added.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 19:44 IST