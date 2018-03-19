Sangrur villages have inadequate bus services

Amru Kotra village, in Sunam sub-division, with over 2,200 population, has no bus service ‘since Independence.’ A service is announced occasionally, but only on papers, claim residents.

“There is no bus service in this village, since 1947. Political leaders had announce such services many times, and sometimes it was even started, but was shut down within a few days,” said Sukhdev Singh, Amru Kotra sarpanch.

Over 13 other villages of Sunam have been facing similar problems, where one or two government-run or private buses are serving. These villages include Dialgarh, Pindi Dhilwan, Kehar Singh Wala, Loha Khera, Takipur, Bugran, Desupura, Chatha Sekhwan, Lakhmirwala, Kunran, Bhamabadi, Namol and Kamo Majra Kalan.

“Students, women and labourers are worst-hit. Insufficient bus service has forced people to catch the few buses available in the morning, and travel by hanging onto the buses. There is no bus service in place after 3pm,” said Jagsir Singh, a resident of Namol village.

MLA Aman Arora said that had written to Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) managing director Manjit Singh Narang, on November 11, last year, to start bus services in these villages.

Sources said that there were 13 government-run mini-buses in the district, but seven have been sent to other districts and only six have been serving in the district. Meanwhile, PRTC Sangrur general manager Harbans Singh refused to make a comment.