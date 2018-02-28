Scalp ripped off in freak go-kart mishap: 13 days on, probe committee visits site

Nearly two weeks after a woman lost her life while go-karting, the officials of a probe committee constituted by Haryana Tourism Corporation visited the site on Tuesday.

A probe committee was constituted on February 15 by Haryana Tourism Corporation to look into the reasons and circumstances which lead to the death of a young woman at Pinjore amusement park.

Victim Puneet Kaur was a resident of Rampura Phul in Bathinda and was visiting the amusement park with her husband Amardeep Singh and two-year old boy along with the other family members.

Puneet and her husband were in the same kart. When the first lap of the track was about to complete, Puneet’s hair got stuck and her scalp got separated from her head.The woman was declared brought dead at civil hospital.

Calling the incident ‘very unfortunate’, Haryana Tourism Corporation director and special secretary Sameer Pal Srow, had constituted a high level committee headed by additional managing director Haryana Tourism Corporation, chief engineer and general manager of Haryana tourism department.

The three member committee was asked to investigate and find out the circumstances under which the incident happened. They were also asked to suggest measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

However, it took the committee members 13 days to visit the spot. They inspected the area and recorded the statements of the people who were on duty during the incident.

According to one of the officials, they will make a report and submit it to the senior authorities.