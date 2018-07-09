SD College remains top choice of students for BCom, BBA and BCA

As per the first merit list for centralised admission to undergraduate courses, released by the UT director higher education, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharama (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, has emerged as the first choice of students for admission to BCom, BBA and BCA.

The cut-off for SD College remained the highest for the three UG streams. Principal Bhushan Kumar Sharma said, “The students who have scored the highest have opted for SD College as their first choice for admission. Every year, seats here are filled in no time. A student with the score 114% in the general pool for admission to B Com has opted for SD College. Our cut-off otherwise is 112.20%. The highest scorer in the UT pool, with 114.58%, has also opted for our college. The the cut-off for the stands at 107%.”

SD College BBA coordinator Ajay Sharma said, “For BBA, the cut-off for SD College in the general pool is 97.8% while that of the UT pool is 95.75%. The cut-off which includes weightage for the general pool for BCA is 115.60% while it is 116.40% for the UT pool.”

Over 23,000 students had applied for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses in 11 city colleges, which includes GGDSD-32; DAV College, Sector 10; Dev Samaj College for Women (DSCW), Sector 45; Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA), Sector 50; Guru Gobind Singh College For Women (GGSCW), Sector 26; MCM DAV College For Women (MCM DAV College), Sector 36; Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 42; Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46; and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS), Sector 26.

BCom most sought after course

City colleges received over 7,000 applications for BCom, against 2,310 commerce seats. The first counselling will be held on July 9 and the second on July 18. The third counselling will be held on July 23.

Of 2,310 seats, 1,610 seats are under private colleges and 700 under five government colleges. 2,267 applications were received against 490 seats for BSc medical in various city colleges. Of 2,310 seats, 1,610 seats are under private colleges and 700 under five government colleges. Besides, 2,267 applications were received against 490 seats for BSc medical.

Cut-off for BCom, BBA, BCA

Students, who have studied maths with at least three commerce subjects, are given preference. For each subject, four marks are added to the total score, subject to a maximum of 16. In BCA, preference is given to those who have studied computer-related subjects.