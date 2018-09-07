Seven Punjabi NRIs among 10 arrested in Canada for fraud, drug trafficking

The Peel Regional Police in Canada’s Ontario province arrested 10 persons, including seven Punjabi NRIs, for their involvement in drug trafficking and fraud. The police have tracked the links of the arrested persons with criminals based in the US and Pakistan.

The arrests were made following an investigation that started about a year ago, in which, the police focussed on a group of persons operating from Peel in Greater Toronto Area and South Western Ontario.

Those arrested were identified as Ravi Shanker, 56; Gurinder Bedi, 52; Bhupinder Raja, 64; Satnarine Ori, 35; Sukhveer Brar, 28; Gurpreet Dhillon, 39; Dilbag Aujla 70 and Karan Ghuman, 44 — all from Brampton, besides Azadali Damani, 63 from Kitchener and Darshan Bedi, 71, from Woodstock city.

The investigation has also led to the seizure of 2.6 kg of opium with a street value of $65,000 and 1.4 kg of heroin valued at $1,40,000, 17 gm of methamphetamine worth $1,700, 1 kg of marijuana valued at $4,500, $4.5-million stolen tractor trailer cargo and $50,000 in Canadian currency.

“These arrests exemplify the excellent work our officers are doing to take drugs off the street and put criminals behind bars. Criminal operations today are borderless, and the partnerships we have are vital to our success,” Peal Regional Police chief Jennifer Evans was quoted as saying.

The arrests were made following eight search warrants executed across Ontario on the basis of allegations ranging from importing and trafficking of heroin and opioids, possession of property by way of crime, traffic and possession of stolen property, and fraud.

The Peel Regional Police investigators had partnered with 13 Canadian and US police and other organisations to carry out the investigation.

