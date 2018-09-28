Sikh radicals and AAP rebels brace for third Bargari anniversary

The town will again take centre stage on October 7 as the Sikh radicals and Aam Aadmi Party’s rebel group will hold a joint congregation parallel to the Congress and Akali Dal’s rallies elsewhere.

The radicals have also given a call to observe the third death anniversary of the two Sikh youths killed in Behbal Kalan police firing on October 14.

“Every Sikh who wants justice and feels the pain of these deaths and for the ‘be-adbi’ (sacrilege) of Guru Granth Sahib, will reach Bargari on October 14,” appealed radical Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal, who was one of the key players behind starting the protest on June 1.

“The Captain government has failed to arrest even a single accused officer to date,” he said.

He said the Badals were using the media to spread rumours that the Bargari morcha was fading out. “The daily gathering here shows that the Sikh community wants justice and this protest will continue with the same zeal till our demands are met,” Daduwal said.

He reiterated the three demands — arrest of culprits behind the sacrilege and arrest of police officers responsible for Behbal Kalan killings, release the Sikh detainees without any trial.

The Bargari protest had begun on June 1, much ahead of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report was tabled in August that held some cops officers responsible for the Behbal Kalan firing deaths on October 14, 2015.

The protest, known as the ‘Bargari Insaaf Morcha’, continues to attract visitors as the daily 2-hour congregation on Thursday afternoon was attended by nearly 4,000 people.

Every day, the two-hour afternoon congregation is presided over by a religious preacher and it was the turn of Baba Sewa Singh Rampur Kheri from Hoshiarpur on Thursday. He appealed to the masses to gather in large numbers on October 14 to issue a warning to the state government for not arresting the sacrilege culprits.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 09:27 IST