Singer Parmish Verma shot: Contract killer, son of ASI claim to be shooters

Soon after popular Punjabi singer Parmish Verma (31) and his friend, Kulwant Singh Chahal, were shot at in Mohali, two separate gangsters claimed responsibility for the incident.

Parmish and Kulwant sustained a bullet injury each in the leg. Police also recovered six cartridges from a .315-bore gun from the spot.

Both Sampat Nehra, among Chandigarh’s most-wanted criminals, and Dilpreet Singh, who figures among Punjab Police’s A-category gangsters, took to social media and claimed to be behind the shooting.

Hindustan Times profiles the duo and their claims:

Sampat Nehra

On the list of the most wanted criminals of Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab police departments, gangster Nehra is son of an assistant sub-inspector with the Chandigarh police.

A resident of Sector-26 police lines in Chandigarh, he was in the news for allegedly freeing undertrial Deepak Kumar from police custody on June 17, 2017, in Panchkula.

His Facebook status says,’Bure hai ham tabhi to zinda hai ache hote to duniya jeene nhi dete’ (We are bad that’s why we are alive, if we were good, the world would not have let us live). He had tried his luck in student politics and was the campus chairman of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).

In January 2016, Patiala police had arrested Nehra, along with four others in a case of stealing from ATMs.

Dilpreet Singh

Figuring among 17 A-category gangsters of Punjab police, Dilpreet hails from Dhahan village near Nurpur Bedi in Ropar and is named as an accused in 16 cases.

He has taken to Facebook claiming to have shot the Punjabi singer. On April 9, 2017, he was caught on camera shooting at Hoshiarpur sarpanch Satnam Singh, alias Bittu, 38, outside a gurdwara in Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh.

Punjab Police sources say he is into extortion and contract killing. His father, a veterinary inspector, died in January 2017. Police also claim that Dilpreet took to crime to avenge an assault on himself in the village, but now has links with the Vicky Gounder gang.

Dilpreet had escaped while being taken back to jail from a Ropar court in May 2016 and has not been arrested since. Ropar SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu has met Dlipreet’s family at least twice since December to push for his surrender.