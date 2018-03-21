Smart parking lots: Chandigarh MC finance panel rejects hike in parking fee from April 1

In what will bring cheer to residents, the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation on Tuesday decided against increasing the parking rates any further.

Contractor was to make available: Digital signboards at every entry point showing status of capacity, occupancy and vacant slots

CCTV cameras in the lot, including each entry and exit point, connected to server with data feed to MC E-ticketing machine or computer connected to a central server; no handwritten clips; cones and chains for proper parking; barricades to control entry/exit

Mobile applications for at least iOS and Android platforms where public can get info about parking, and MC officials can get realtime access to data System for using smart cardbased passes

A doubling of rates was okayed by the General House of the Municipal Corporation in December 2017 first, when the rates were also made time slab-wise; and it had approved another doubling of rates in April 2018.

However, during the F&CC meeting, chaired by mayor Davesh Moudgil, the panel found the contractor — Arya Toll Infra — has not complied with the pact terms. Neither had they employed smart technology in the parking lots nor paid around Rs 8 crore of the Rs 15 crore contract. As such, there was no question of another hike.

Moudgil said, “We have given the contractor time till April 15 to clear all his dues and comply with the terms and conditions of the memorandum of understanding. MC additional commissioner Tejdeep Singh Saini will visit the lots and prepare a detailed report on compliance of the terms and conditions.”

“There have been several complaints of haphazard parking, overcharging, misbehaviour of staff, bouncers manning the lots, which will not be allowed. Action will be initiated against the contractor, if he fails to comply with the terms,” he added.

But must found wanting Contract said attendants at every 50 metres to manage vehicles; but that was not found in Sectors 17 and 35, two prime lots, when HT ran a reality check on Friday

Mobile app launched by the contractor is not functional; it was to give details of slots available, for instance

No automatic boom barriers — synced with issuance of parking slip (entry) and payment of fee (exit) — except in two parking lots in Sector 17, says inspection by officials; money being collected upfront

Of 430 CCTV cameras promised, only 326 installed till two months ago, according to inspection

On the agenda regarding taxi stands, the committee members were of the view that a meeting of all taxi stand owners may be called and their demands be heard on the grounds of natural justice. Thereafter, an agenda consisting of different revenue models be brought to the forthcoming General House meeting.

Regarding operation and maintenance of gaushalas, the committee members decided that they will be handed over to NGOs, registered bodies or individual bodies for operation and maintenance. Preference will be given to fresh bodies.

MC commissioner Jitender Yadav; other members of the committee — Anil Kumar Dubey, Farmila, Gurbax Rawat, Heera Negi, Raj Bala Malik; MC additional commissioner Tejdeep Singh Saini, chief engineer Manoj Bansal and other senior officers of the MC attended the meeting.