Speeding car leaves high court staffer dead, 3 injured in Mohali

A speeding car left a 55-year-old employee of the Punjab and Haryana high court dead and three other pedestrians injured at Majri village in Mohali on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sewa Singh, who had retired from the army and was posted as a chowkidar in the high court (HC). After finishing the night shift, he had taken a bus to Majri, where he stayed, and called up his son to pick him up.

Around 6am, a rashly driven Maruti Swift car hit him. The victim received head injuries and succumbed on the spot, said a cop.

The car then hit three other people – Dilbar Singh, Rajwinder Kaur, and Gurwinder Singh — who were walking on the roadside. They have been hospitalised.

The driver then stopped the vehicle, got into another car that was accompanying him and fled.

Police recovered around 30 boxes of Indian made foreign liquor and countrymade liquor, meant to be sold only in Chandigarh, from the car. Sources said it is suspected the liquor was being transported for distribution ahead of panchayat elections.

Majri station house officer (SHO) Jagdeep Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the Excise Act. We are trying to trace the car owner, he said.

Meanwhile, HC employees’ association president Sanjeev Verma condoled Sewa Singh’s death. He said the incident had left everyone in shock.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 12:20 IST