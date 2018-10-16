Starbucks brews in Chandigarh with launch at Elante Mall

Tata Starbucks on Monday announced its launch in the City Beautiful. Celebrating its sixth anniversary in the Indian market, foray in Chandigarh marks the joint venture between Tata and Starbucks its first non-metro entry.

Chandigarh becomes the eighth city for the global coffee chain in India. The first Starbucks store in the city at Elante Mall will welcome its customers on October 19, 2018.

The store will offer customers Starbucks signature espresso-based beverages such as cappuccinos, americanos, lattes, and a food menu comprising Indian and international delicacies. It will also offer cafe mocha, java chip frappuccino, signature hot chocolate, and caramel macchiato.

A range of Teavana teas, including the Starbucks signature tea innovation - India Spice Majesty Blend, will be available. In addition, Starbucks is introducing two new food additions to celebrate the city’s flavours.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 12:47 IST