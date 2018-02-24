Stillborn buried in Sukhna forest: 2 days on, no complaint lodged 

Two days after a stillborn was buried in the forest area of Sukhna, the forest department is yet to lodge a formal complaint. However, the department says they have written to the police about the incident.

On Wednesday, around nine persons, including head constable of Chandigarh police, who is grandfather of the dead baby, had dug a pit to bury a body of newborn girl in lake’s forest area. Following which the forest department officials requested the UT police to register a case against persons who were had tried to bury the stillborn in reserve forest area, which comes under the Indian Forest Act.

TC Nautiyal, conservator of forest, department of forests and wildlife, UT administration, said, “There was no need to lodge a formal complaint as we informed the police and now it is up to them to act”.

“We have written a letter to SSP, Chandigarh, mentioning about the case and also asked them, in case they register case, they should add Section 26 of Forest Act,” Nautiyal added.

“We have received the letter informing about the incident and we are looking into the matter,” said Nilambari Vijay Jagdale, Chandigarh senior superintendent of police.

Police sources say the letter fails to mention the alleged threats made to the forest guards by the persons who had come to bury the baby. Even in their statements to the police, the guards, who were felicitated by the forest department, have not alleged that they were threatened.

Darshan Singh, a head constable with the Chandigarh police who is employed as driver and grandfather of the stillborn girl child born in GMSH, Sector 16, along with his son Ajay and seven other relatives had gone to the forest and buried the baby.

“We had lost our child and it was getting dark so we buried the child in open area close to our house,” Darshan Singh told police.

Ajay in his statement to the police had told that his wife had delivered stillborn child in the hospital and they had gone to bury the child.

“We have recorded statements of nine persons. There is no complaint from the forest department but we had initiated an inquiry,” said Ram Gopal, DSP (central). He added the statement of the doctor confirmed that the child was stillborn.