Sudden death of 10-yr-old girl baffles doctors in Ludhiana, kin in shock

The sudden demise of a 10-year-old girl on Thursday evening has come as a shock not just for the family, but also doctors and area residents.

Akshita Bansal died in her sleep on Wednesday evening under mysterious circumstances. Even doctors are shocked over her sudden death, which struck without any symptoms. The family members told that she might have suffered a heart attack and died in her sleep.

Minutes before her death, she was quite normal and played piano. She went to sleep with her teddy bear and soft toys on the bed.

Her death has come as a shock for the management and teachers of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, where she was a Class-5 student. The school remained off on Friday.

According to the girl’s parents she was an active child and wasn’t suffering from any illness.

Ajay Bansal, father of the deceased, is a steel trader. Aatish Agarwal, uncle of Akshita told she came home on Wednesday afternoon and had lunch. She went to her room and played piano. Her mother told her to sleep for sometime as she had to go for dance class in the evening.

At 6pm her mother Sonia Bansal went to wake her up. According to mother when Akshita did not respond to her calls and her body temperature was low. She sprinkled water on her face, but she didn’t react.

She was rushed to Bagga Hospital in Dugri where Dr Inderjit Singh Bagga declared her brought dead. The doctor told that she had died half an hour back.

Agarwal said the family is not suspecting any foul play.

The relatives and neighbours huddled at their house in Dugri in Phase 1. The girl’s mother is in inconsolable condition.

“She was brilliant in academics and a sensible child. We fail to understand what happened to her,”said Aatish.

“Her elder brother Parth Bansal is in Class 10 in Sacred Heart Convent School. The family had lost one child around 12 years ago. Second son of Ajay and Sonia died after a brief illness when he was one year old. Akshita was born after his death,” he added.

Dr Bagga added that nothing can be said about the reason behind the death, because they did not get time to diagnose the ailment.

“I have asked her mother if the child was suffering from thalassemia or diabetes, but she denied. The family also told that she was not suffering from any heart disease,”said Dr Bagga.

“It is rare case that a child without any medical history had died a silent death in her sleep,” he added.