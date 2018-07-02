SUV catches fire, 50-year-old man charred to death in Patiala

A 50-year-old man was charred to death after his SUV car caught fire on the Patiala-Rajpura road on Monday. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh Sidhu, of Hira Nagar in Patiala.

Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said that the incident took place after smoke started emanating from his Toyata Innova SUV.

“In a few seconds, the vehicle caught fire and Sandeep lost control of his vehicle. Following this, the SUV rammed into a tipper(truck) infront of it,” the police said.

The investigating officer added that the victim failed to open the doors of the vehicle. Seeing this, other commuters on the road came forward and tried to rescue him.

Fire tender vehicles were also rushed to the spot to control the fire. The victim was immediately taken to the Government Rajindra Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police suspect that the fire was caused by some fault in the air-conditioner installed in the car.

The body has been sent for postmortem and police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 (to inquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after recording statements of the deceased’s family.