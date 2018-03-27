Thefts continue unabated: Snatchers target three men within four hours in Chandigarh

There is no let-up in snatchings in the city with as many as three incidents reported within four hours late on Sunday evening.

A Kajheri village resident, Deepak, complained that four bike-borne men snatched his mobile phone near the government smart school in Sector 53 around 7:30pm.

Facts 81 snatchings reported this year

35 cases solved

Around 8:45pm, Karam Singh of Ram Darbar was allegedly targeted by two bike-borne men near Leisure Valley, Sector 10. He was crossing the road when the accused stopped there to ask for a cigarette before fleeing with his wallet containing Rs 400 and mobile phone .

Later, at 11pm, a Kishangarh man lost his wallet containing Rs 10,000 to three men, who too had stopped him to ask for a cigarette.Victim Dhiraj works as a waiter at a restaurant in Sector 17 and was on his way home.

FIRs have been registered under Sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).