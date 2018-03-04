Triple murder rocks Samrala; three of family hacked to death on Holi

Three members of a family were hacked to death at their rented house in Chehlan village near Samrala on Friday afternoon.

The killers tied hands and legs of the victims and also gagged them by stuffing cotton in their mouth. The deceased were identified as Sukhdev Singh, 50, who worked as a security guard in a factory, his wife Gurmeet Kaur, 48, and son Harjot Singh, 25. Sukhdev’s elder son Jatinder Singh, who works at a hotel in Doraha, was not at home when the incident took place.

The incident came to light when neighbours found doors of the house open. Ruling out the robbery angle, police suspect it to be the handiwork of some acquaintance.

A case of under Section 302 (murder) has been registered against unidentified assailants at the Samrala police station. The police have also recovered an axe used in the crime.

The neighbours told the police that when they went to wish the family on Holi, they found the doors wide open. When nobody responded despite repeated calls, they went inside and were shocked to see the blood-stained bodies of the trio in separate rooms.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said the couple’s eldest son Jatinder used to visit his parents once a week. He had left house on March 1. Jatinder said they moved here nine months ago from Meerpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. He said the family had no enmity with anyone.

The SSP said the assailants had covered the bodies with blankets. “It could be the handiwork of two or more people. As nobody heard screams from the house, it is suspected that the assailants were known to the family. They might have been sedated before being murdered,” said the SSP.

“We are investigating the case from several angels,” added the SSP.