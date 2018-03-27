Truck, bus permits auctioned by SAD-BJP govt to be cancelled: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday that the state government will cancel all permits for trucks and buses that were auctioned “in a non-transparent manner” by the previous SAD-BJP government.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the assembly, he said the government has already banned cartelisation of truck operators and truck unions, besides notifying a new transport scheme that envisages grant of permits in a free and transparent manner, preferably to unemployed youth.

He underlined that tax collections from the transport sector have increased from Rs 1,548.85 crore to Rs 1,912.67 crore last year, showing an increase of 23.49%. The government will also add a fleet of 500 new buses, construct 15 new bus stands and establish 11 automated test stations for periodic inspection of commercial vehicles in the state, he added.

Guardians of governance not a spy agency

Brushing aside allegations by the opposition parties, Amarinder said the ‘Guardians of Governance’ (GoGs) were not a spy agency but only there to assist the government in efficient conduct of administration and proper utilisation of funds earmarked for public welfare. The chief minister said the government has appointed 3,000 ex-servicemen in six districts under the scheme.

“Their suggestions will go a long way in ensuring optimum utilisation of all government funds meant for the citizens. They are not implementing any programme but facilitating proper implementation by checking any malpractices,” he said, adding, “They are meant to work with the elected representatives at the grassroots and not to replace them”.

Further, making an appeal to gangsters to lay down arms, the CM said his government will deal with them with an iron hand if they do not surrender. “Nobody will be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere of Punjab.”