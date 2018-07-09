Turning 18 with HT: ‘I want to be a winner in life’

Name: Harsh Rana

Born on: August 04, 2000

Badge of honour: Head boy, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur.

What turning 18 means to me

It is a different phase altogether. I am getting used to a new sense of responsibility, meeting new people and maturing with every passing day.

What I want to be and why

I want to be a doctor as it’s my childhood dream. I want to help people and serve the nation by contributing my bit. I am taking a year off from formal education to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019. I wish to study medicine at Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla as I love that place because I lived for three years over there.

My idea of India

A corrupt nation. I feel ashamed of corrupt officials and irresponsible people here that bring our nation down.

What makes me happy

Playing cricket makes me happy as does hanging out with my best friends, Bhupesh and Kashish. I’m a short tempered person. Politicians make me angry. People who break rules, litter around and have a narrow mindset add to my anger.

My fear and fantasy

I am not afraid of anything but failure. I simply want to be a winner in life. My fantasies are a bit personal (grins).

Am I happy where I am

No, I’m not happy. I am nobody right now. I can’t do things for my parents, people or the nation at this stage. It is going to take me some time to be happy about where I am.

What money means to me

Money is just a medium to fulfil needs. I don’t think one needs to have more than that. I feel a balance between money and family needs to be maintained.

What makes me proud of India

A lot of things. The country’s diverse culture from north to south, east to west is something to be proud of. India is a developing country and still making us proud by achieving landmark positions in different fields.

What I can’t live without

I can’t live without family and friends. My father Rampal Singh is a pharmacist in a military hospital, my mother Aishwarya Devi is a homemaker and my younger brother Vishal studies in Class 7.

What social media means to me

It’s a great way to explore new things, to get to know people and to pass time. For me it’s a good source of relaxation.

Change I want in Zirakpur

People need to be more concerned about the city. Traffic gets really bad here and it needs to be regulated. The green belt of Zirakpur needs maintenance. People should plant more trees here.

Change I want in India

I want to see India as a corruption free nation. Besides, I wish Indians become more responsible towards the society and the environment.

What religion means to me

Religion is something that divides people. Religion to me means the power within me that encourages and motivates me. People should not obsess with religion and let it rule their lives.

My role model and why

Virat Kohli is my role model. Hailing from a small city, he rose to fame with his hard work, not losing hope even when he struggled in life. His aggression and fighter spirit motivates me to be enthusiastic in life.