Two brothers arrested with 7.5kg opium in Jalandhar

Counter intelligence wing and Jalandhar rural police on Wednesday arrested two brothers after recovering 7.5kg of opium from the vehicle they were travelling in at Goraya in district Jalandhar.

Manpreet Singh, 29, and Kamaljeet Singh, 33, both of Warpal village in Amritsar, smuggled opium in Punjab after purchasing it from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, police said.

Counter intelligence assistant inspector general of police HPS Khakh said the duo was nabbed after the accused in an international drug smuggling racket gave a tip-off during investigation.

They were informed that the duo, travelling in a white Santro Zing on GT Road (Phillaur-Goraya), were carrying huge quantity of opium.

“The accused were intercepted at the special naka which was set up at Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway. The police frisked the car and found opium weighing 7.5 kg hidden under bundles of iron bracelets,” Khakh said.

Police said the duo ran a small manufacturing unit of bracelets with their father, who expired in 2009. They later came in contact with truck drivers and started smuggling drugs to make easy money.

A case was registered under Sections 18 and 25/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, at Goraya police station.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 18:41 IST