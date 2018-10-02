UN chief Guterres to visit Golden Temple on October 3

On his three-day trip to India, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres will also be visiting the holy city to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Guterres is the first UN head who will be visiting the shrine.

Amritsar deputy commissioner (DC) Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said, “Union minister of state with independent charge in the ministry of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal will welcome Guterres.”

“We are yet to receive the final schedule of his visit,” said the deputy commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also started preparing for the visit.

Dal Khalsa seeks global inquiry of 1984 riots

Ahead of Guterres’s visit, Dal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The Sikh concerns have been pending with the UN for long now and we have sent a communiqué to Guterres in this regard.”

Narrating the details of the memo, party spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said, Dal Khalsa has demanded international probe by United Nations for November,1984 episode.

He also sought setting up of a commission under the aegis of the United Nations Human Rights Council to unearth the “human rights violations” in Punjab.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 11:00 IST